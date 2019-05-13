Practically perfect musical in every way

Abin George By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Robert Stevenson’s Mary Poppins is a path-breaking movie which gave viewers a chance to witness the classical beauty of musicals. The 1960’s film was among the experimental movies influenced by the rise of new cultures. La La Land was a recent reminder of the beauty of such musicals.

“Practically Perfect In Every Way”, Mary Poppins is the nanny which sweeps away the evils (bourgeoisie-driven) in the lives of the kids and magically transforms their family life before flying away with her enchanted carpetbag and flying umbrella. Julie Andrews shines as a non-subservient and nonchalant nanny to the children who hold the kids’ heart and makes their (and our’s) imagination go wild throughout the entire journey.

“A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down,” says Poppins when she drives the kids into cleaning up and teaches them that a little bit of fun can turn a weary work into a game. The instance when the horses in a merry-go-round are taken out for a ride provides the viewers with a visual hyperbole and drives them to a world of fantasy.

The movie is a fight against capitalism as is clearly evident from the scene when the kids prefer to give the tuppence to the bird-feeder than invest it in a bank.

The sweepers dancing all the way into the houses of the elites and the kids wishing to be away from the etiquettes of the world of adults are all allusions empathising with the underprivileged.

Robert Stevenson’s imagination is unlimited in this fun ride which is significantly relevant regarding its theme and exhorts us to not to perpetuate the evils of the past through our children.