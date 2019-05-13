Home Cities Kochi

Practically perfect musical in every way

Robert Stevenson’s Mary Poppins is a path-breaking movie which gave viewers a chance to witness the classical beauty of musicals.

Published: 13th May 2019 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Robert Stevenson’s Mary Poppins

By Abin George
Express News Service

KOCHI: Robert Stevenson’s Mary Poppins is a path-breaking movie which gave viewers a chance to witness the classical beauty of musicals. The 1960’s film was among the experimental movies influenced by the rise of new cultures.  La La Land was a recent reminder of the beauty of such musicals.

“Practically Perfect In Every Way”, Mary Poppins is the nanny which sweeps away the evils (bourgeoisie-driven) in the lives of the kids and magically transforms their family life before flying away with her enchanted carpetbag and flying umbrella. Julie Andrews shines as a non-subservient and nonchalant nanny to the children who hold the kids’ heart and makes their (and our’s) imagination go wild throughout the entire journey.

“A spoonful of sugar makes the medicine go down,” says Poppins when she drives the kids into cleaning up and teaches them that a little bit of fun can turn a weary work into a game. The instance when the horses in a merry-go-round are taken out for a ride provides the viewers with a visual hyperbole and drives them to a world of fantasy.

The movie is a fight against capitalism as is clearly evident from the scene when the kids prefer to give the tuppence to the bird-feeder than invest it in a bank. 

The sweepers dancing all the way into the houses of the elites and the kids wishing to be away from the etiquettes of the world of adults are all allusions empathising with the underprivileged.
Robert Stevenson’s imagination is unlimited in this fun ride which is significantly relevant regarding its theme and exhorts us to not to perpetuate the evils of the past through our children. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp