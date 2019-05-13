Sky is literally the limit for this photographer

Express News Service

KOCHI: A lens always opens up a parallel universe of opportunities and beauty. But the possibilities of using a camera on a drone is literally endless. Providing an out-of-world perspective, Aswin KC has found his calling in drone photography.

Born and raised in Kasaragod, Aswin always had an affinity towards photography and started with his smartphone. Later, when he was introduced to quadcopters, he grew fascinated with flying gadgets.



It was during his BTech days did he start developing his photography skills. Soon he realised this was what he was meant for. That’s when a wild idea rang in his head (like the call of Jumanji). To showcase an ordinary view from a completely different angle. “Anyone can discern the beauty of the scenery from the ground, but the view of the same from the sky is surely breathtaking. And that was what I wanted everyone to see,” says Aswin. Voila, Droneholic was thus born.

Aswin was so inclined towards his passion that he dropped out of college. “My parents were sceptical about the decision and denied bestowing any support. But my belief in my passion gave me the strength to face all difficulties that came my way,” he says.



Initially, Aswin worked in a studio and later started freelancing. Soon, he began doing a degree course in animation and VFX at WIFT, Palarivattom.

Someone once rightly said ‘sky is the limit’. But for drone photography, ironically, that’s not the case. Drone regulation policy 2.0, drafted in January 2019, that focuses majorly on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations posed some restrictions on flying drones in populated city regions. “I don’t usually prefer flying drone and taking photographs in cities. That’s why most of my works are of beaches and hill ranges. As part of a work, I flew my drone over the Edappally Metro within the legal flying limit (in the visual line of sight and below 400 feet) but I had to take written permission from the nearest police station beforehand,” he says.

He always carries his photography gizmos with him because he feels there will be something worth a click during his travel. Aswin wants to be known for his photographs instead of being known as a photographer. “I want my pictures to speak for itself instead of me dictating my intentions behind clicking it. That way, I can be satisfied because I’ll know I did the right thing when I chose drone photography,” he says.

Does he have any advice for those choosing the same path? Yes. “Fly the drone carefully while keeping distinct knowledge of the rules and deliver the best possible click. Enjoy photography yourself, provide a photograph to the masses to behold. If a viewer understands the beauty of a photograph, that’s the reward in itself,” says Aswin.