Home Cities Kochi

The White Balloon: A charming tale of innocence

A movie for all ages, The White Balloon offers a slice of life cinematic experience that is deeply thoughtful.

Published: 13th May 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Abin George
Express News Service

KOCHI: The White Balloon by Jafar Panahi works like an Abbas Kiorastami movie ruminating on the themes of innocence and the ultimate futility of our actions which are unrewarded in a self-indulgent world. In its seamlessly slow-paced narrative (a fitting way to convey its reflective atmosphere), it explores a new year’s eve in Tehran, where Razieh the protagonist of the film, a girl who is stubborn and wants to have the plumpest goldfish in the market which her mother says is too expensive.

The story unfolds as Razieh gets the sum from her mother, losing it down a sewer grate, reclaiming it with the help of her brother and an Afghan kid after a series of empty conversations with the adults who were not helping.

The title of the movie might metaphorically stand for the ingratitude and loneliness faced by the Afghan kid with the white balloon tied to a twig, who helped the siblings get their money back. The contemplative mood offers the audience ample time to empathise with Razieh and to be in her shoes as a kid, without being judgemental of her predicament, which the adult bent of mind could easily brand as petty and inconsequential.

Reminding us of the 1956 Albert Lamorisse classic The Red Balloon in which an obstinate kid tries to be in the company of his red helium balloon against all odds, the film has portrayed a weary child’s obstinacy with the help of a variety of close-up shots and the ensuing reaction of the world to her actions.

The final pause with the Afghan kid standing alone holding the white balloon when the screen turns B/W, states the selfishness of humankind who would never truly empathise with the dispossessed unless it is of some use to them. A movie for all ages, The White Balloon offers a slice of life cinematic experience that is deeply thoughtful.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Movie

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp