Home Cities Kochi

After  #MeToo, Monamma believes in 'Never Me'

We all know the judgment by the Kerala High Court banning smoking in public places.

Published: 14th May 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Monamma Kokkad (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We all know the judgment by the Kerala High Court banning smoking in public places. However, not everyone is aware that it was a bitter travel experience faced by a woman professor who paved the way for the ban. Prof Monamma Kokkad, who lives in Vyttila, has begun another crusade, this time it is against the atrocities women face in society. The 70-year-old social worker recently launched her latest project 'Never Me'.

"It is always better to prevent something than go in search for the cure. The same applies when it comes to the harassment women face in society," said the retired English professor. "I used to take classes for school and college students on how girls can protect themselves from harassment," she said. This is how the idea of 'Never Me' popped up.

According to Monamma, most harassments go unreported due to the lack of awareness. "If women are given proper education and awareness about the dangers that lurk in every other corner, it will help them avoid such sticky situations," she said. "The campaign primarily focuses on schools and the target group includes girls between the age of eight and 10," she said.

According to her, 'Never Me' needs to gain as much mileage as #MeToo movement. "If #MeToo was about unveiling the culprits in public, Never Me is about helping young girls and women avoid such situations," she said. According to her, no women in the world wishes to be a part of #MeToo movement.

"Through the Never Me campaign, we hope to make women confident about themselves so that they can say without missing a beat that 'I will never be a victim, I am my own protector, I will keep myself'," she said.

The campaign, which is expected to begin from June, will be extended to colleges after the initial launch. "We are planning to introduce this programme through schools with the help of female teachers and trained professionals who are collectively named 'Never Me Army'.

The same will be merged into the school curriculum with the consent and support of school authorities," said Monamma. (With inputs from Rajat Sebastian, Sonal Chacko and Haritha Harshan)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
#MeToo Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp