E-governance: City Corp to approach government to resolve crisis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the e-governance system coming to a grinding halt in the Kochi Corporation after the software firm TCS downing their server in Thiruvananthapuram, the civic body has decided to seek the government’s intervention to resolve the crisis.

The Corporation’s decision to approach the government was taken at a council meeting on Monday in which both ruling and the opposition parties expressed their strong displeasure over the civic body’s failure to issue online certificates for the last three weeks. Hundreds of applications for death, birth and marriage certificates; building permits and completion certificates are pending before the Corporation.

In her reply, Mayor Soumini Jain told the Council the government has already prohibited manual delivery of certificates. “We can’t unanimously take a decision in this regard as the government has prohibited the manual delivery of certificates. We need to take special permission for this. We will approach the government to resolve the crisis,” she said.

Earlier, the councillors lashed out at the Corporation’s lethargic approach in resolving the crisis. “An application to get a death certificate was submitted before the civic body nine months ago. It has not yet been issued,” said councillor T K Ashraf while participating in the discussion.

“Even though the TCS has informed the Kochi Corporation about its decision to back out from the project nearly two months ago, the Corporation failed to arrange an alternate facility. For an incomplete project, the Corporation has already handed over `4.94 crore to TCS. It’s really sad that the Corporation can’t provide an online facility which even a gram panchayat can do without any glitches. The project should be handed over to Information Kerala Mission,” said V P Chandran before staging a walkout, along with other LDF councillors.

Opposition councillor Benedict Fernandez urged the Mayor to take a policy decision for issuing manual permits to buildings with an area of less than 3,000 square feet. A few days ago, based on the Mayor’s request to the government, an IT mission team had assessed the status of the e-governance in the Corporation. Though the Corporation appointed an IT expert to quantify the work being done by the TCS, that also failed to yield a result.

Meeting with CPT on tax collection

Kochi: The Kochi Corporation has appointed a special squad to assess the buildings inside the Cochin Port Trust area. Mayor Soumini Jain informed the Corporation’s decision during the Council meeting on Monday. “The team will complete the assessments in 15 days. Based on the report, a meeting will be convened with Port Trust authorities to discuss the clauses in the agreement signed between the two agencies,” the Mayor said.

Corp turns a blind eye to influx of illegal hoardings

Kochi: Despite the huge revenue loss caused by the illegal hoardings across the city, the Kochi Corporation seems to be turning a blind eye to the raging menace. According to a report tabled before the Council by Opposition leader K J Antony, there are nearly 460 illegal hoardings in the city, resulting in a revenue loss of `50 crore. “Out of 557 hoardings in the Central zone limit, only 384 have taken permits. This means 173 hoardings are illegal. Those who have taken permits, the Corporation gets tax only from 179 hoardings.“The situation is worse in other zones as well. Though the order clearly says the address of the owner should be displayed on the hoardings, no one follows the rule,” he said. He said a special council should be convened to discuss the matter.