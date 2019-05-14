Home Cities Kochi

It is cent per cent victory for students under Roshni project

Out of these students, M Dilshad who was a student of Binanipuram Government School has secured A+ in all the subjects. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first batch of students admitted to various schools in the district under the Roshni project aimed at giving better education to children from the families of migrant labourers has scripted a new success saga. All the 18 students from the migrant families, who wrote the SSLC examinations qualified for higher studies. Out of these students, M Dilshad who was a student of Binanipuram Government School has secured A+ in all the subjects. 

Thrikkanavattam SNHS had the most number of students from the migrant families writing the exam. Nine students wrote examination here out of which a student, Aryan Guptha scored nine A+ while another student Nanadana Madhu Deshpande got eight A+. Four students from Binanipuram School and five from Elamakkara High School wrote exams this year. Even though they are not Malayalees, most of the students secured A+ in Malayalam paper one and two. 

The district administration along with the district panchayat, Education Department, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), jointly launched the ‘ Roshni’ to prevent the children of migrant workers from dropping out of school. In Kerala, the most number of migrant labourers are in Ernakulam. they are mostly from Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam and Nepal. 

As per the statistics, there are nearly 3,000 students from migrant families studying in various schools in Ernakulam. The Roshni project was introduced at Binanipuram Government High School on an experimental basis.  Later it was extended to 18 schools in the district.

Laudable feat 
At present, 600 students from migrant families are studying at 20 schools in the district under the Roshni scheme. Next year, the programme will be extended to 40 schools. Jointly implemented by district panchayat, Education Department, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, NGOs, BPCL and district administration.

