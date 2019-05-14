Kochi: Little Geetha finds her dreams realised at the foster home

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Little Geetha never dreamt that she would, one day, swim across the Periyar. On Saturday, the 12-year-old orphan, who was brought under the State's Foster Care Programme, for this summer vacation, to Manitha Nair's family, realised her dream as she swam across the mighty river.

Last summer too, Geetha had spent happy days in foster care with Manitha, Sudhakar and their two children Geetha was brought as part of the ‘Sanadha Balyam’ project, an initiative by the Women and Child Department, to facilitate resident children from orphanages to spend the vacations with a foster family at their home.

Manitha, a resident of Edappally and mother to Naethan and Aneya, joyously recalls the days Geetha spent with them. "My kids had learned swimming last year. This year, we had planned to teach Geetha too. Her warden tells me she actively takes part in sports and games at school", said Manitha, who is also a social worker.

Under the tutelage of Saji Valassery, who coaches over 300 children, including the differently-abled, Geetha completed her swimming lessons within 20 days. According to her trainer, she was fully active and participative during the sessions.

"Last year when she was with us, we had decided that next year, we would plan a set of activities for her. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) accepted our application for this year and Geetha was happy and willing to join our family for the vacations", said Manitha.

Happy Days

Last year, the orphanages in Ernakulam alone were able to place 17 children to spend their vacation with families at their homes, thanks to applications received from 20

prospective foster parents.

This year, 25 applications were received and 21 foster families were allowed to take over guardianship of children. "We follow a rigorous screening methodology to ensure the children are in safe hands when they go for vacations. We keep a constant watch on the families where the kids were sent to", said Protection Officer Ernakulam (non-institutional care), Hafseena M K P.

'Sanadha Balyam', the Women and Child Department's flagship project, has been successful in spreading joy and happiness among dozens of orphaned children, nurturing hidden talents and kindling hope and ambition in them.