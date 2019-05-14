Seven-year-old killed in bike accident in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seven-year-old Amalesh met with a tragic end when the bike he was travelling on, with his parents, rammed into a parked container truck at Mulavukad here on Monday.

The boy’s parents Suraj, 36, and Babitha, 36, of Azheekal, Vypeen, and his younger brother Aaryeesh were admitted to Aster Medcity with injuries. According to police, the truck was parked in a no-parking zone.

The family was on their way to invite friends and relatives for the birthday celebration of Aaryeesh, when the mishap occurred.