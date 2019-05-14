Home Cities Kochi

Tide turns in Kochi’s favour as cruise season ends on a high note

Spectrum of the Seas, the world’s fourth largest cruise liner, departed Kochi’s shores on Saturday, bringing the eight-month cruise tourism season in the city to an end.

Published: 14th May 2019 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

Spectrum of the Seas is a Quantum-class curies ship owned by Royal Caribbean International reached at Kochi Port on Saturday (Photo|A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Spectrum of the Seas, the world’s fourth-largest cruise liner, departed Kochi’s shores on Saturday, bringing the eight-month cruise tourism season in the city to an end. The city looked back at it with joy as it has been a robust season for it, having achieved a 25 per cent growth in the last fiscal. There is more good news as 75,000 tourists are likely to reach the city by luxury liners in the current fiscal.

Tour operators said 60 cruise vessels docked in Kochi in the just-concluded season while the number of tourists increased to 62,753.

“The growth of cruise tourism is an encouraging trend for Kerala as it brings a lot of foreigners. The local economy will benefit as most tourists spend heavily,” said Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council secretary S Vijaykumar. He said Kochi has the potential to make it bigger.

“Mostly aged people come to Kochi in cruise vessels. They prefer to see our heritage sites, mainly museums and old buildings at Fort Kochi and Mattanchery. Some of them travel to Alappuzha while others opt for Kumbalangi and Cherai. Most vessels leave the port after docking here for a day,” he said.

Kochi Port’s close proximity to the international sea route is also the reason why more cruise liners reach the city. Ships from Australia-Singapore-Europe prefer Kochi to Mumbai. The authorities believe once the work on the cruise terminal is over, more operators would turn to Kochi.

The Ministry of Tourism had last year sanctioned Rs 106.39 crore for the development of cruise terminal-related infrastructure at the major ports - in Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
 “The terminal building, approximately 2,253 sq km, will come up in the Ernakulam wharf area. It can handle cruise ships up to 420 metres in length. The work, carried out under the Cochin Port Trust’s supervision, is expected to get over by the last quarter of the current fiscal,” a tourism officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cruise Ship Kochi port Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A picture from the procession taken out for Lord Ayyanar. (Photo | EPS)
Madurai's Ayyanar festival: Clay horses, rituals to invoke rain
MS Dhoni stumps South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo (Photo | ICC Twitter)
World Cup 2019: Fan reaction to India's bowling performance against South Africa
Gallery
It was a comprehensive victory for England | AP
England bounce back with 106-run win over Bangladesh
Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the new ministers in the presence of around 5,000 people at the Secretariat Ground in Velagapudi.
Full list of Andhra Pradesh Ministers as YSRCP cabinet under Jagan sworn in
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp