Home Cities Kochi

Dr Hafeez bags ‘Most Skilled Endoscopic Surgeon Award’

Hafeez, who has over 30 years of experience in the field, expressed happiness that his skills have been recognised.

Published: 15th May 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Hafeez Rahman, founder chairman of Sunrise Hospital Group, and eminent laparoscopic surgeon, has won the ‘Most Skilled Endoscopic Surgeon’ award from ARTIST (Asian Research Training Institute for Skill Transfer) at a seminar titled ‘Stump The Experts @ Cutting Edge 2019’ held at Bengaluru.

Hafeez, who has over 30 years of experience in the field, expressed happiness that his skills have been recognised. “As far as a laparoscopy procedure is concerned, the surgeon plays a very vital role. Even trainee surgeons are taught the procedures through actual surgery on patients, where even the smallest slip-up cannot be afforded,” said Hafeez.

Team ARTIST CEO Dr Hema Divakar (FOGSI Ambassador to FIGO) presented the award. Dr Isaac Manyonda (scientific director), Dr Divakar, Dr Vidya Bhat and Dr Madhuri Patel were also present at the ceremony.

ARTIST Skill Gurukul, a premier institute of learning based out of Bengaluru, aims to improve the capabilities and competencies of Obstetrician Gynaecologists (ObGyns) and other health-care providers in India. Having extensively surveyed the three key result areas of knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAPs) amongst ObGyns across India, ARTIST specialists have been able to gather comprehensive information to help identify gaps and shortcomings in these KAPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Dr Hafeez Rahman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp