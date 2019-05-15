Dr Hafeez bags ‘Most Skilled Endoscopic Surgeon Award’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dr Hafeez Rahman, founder chairman of Sunrise Hospital Group, and eminent laparoscopic surgeon, has won the ‘Most Skilled Endoscopic Surgeon’ award from ARTIST (Asian Research Training Institute for Skill Transfer) at a seminar titled ‘Stump The Experts @ Cutting Edge 2019’ held at Bengaluru.

Hafeez, who has over 30 years of experience in the field, expressed happiness that his skills have been recognised. “As far as a laparoscopy procedure is concerned, the surgeon plays a very vital role. Even trainee surgeons are taught the procedures through actual surgery on patients, where even the smallest slip-up cannot be afforded,” said Hafeez.

Team ARTIST CEO Dr Hema Divakar (FOGSI Ambassador to FIGO) presented the award. Dr Isaac Manyonda (scientific director), Dr Divakar, Dr Vidya Bhat and Dr Madhuri Patel were also present at the ceremony.

ARTIST Skill Gurukul, a premier institute of learning based out of Bengaluru, aims to improve the capabilities and competencies of Obstetrician Gynaecologists (ObGyns) and other health-care providers in India. Having extensively surveyed the three key result areas of knowledge, attitudes and practices (KAPs) amongst ObGyns across India, ARTIST specialists have been able to gather comprehensive information to help identify gaps and shortcomings in these KAPs.