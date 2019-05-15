Faulty Palarivattom flyover: Vigilance records statements of officials

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday recorded the statements of officials of the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK) as part of an inquiry into suspected corruption in the construction of the National Highway flyover at Palarivattom. VACB following the state government’s directive launched a preliminary inquiry to dig out any corruption leading to flaws in the construction of the flyover.

Statements of the officials were recorded at the VACB office in Kochi where they appeared in the morning. According to VACB officials, statements of a GM, DGM and engineers were recorded. “The project was implemented by RBDCK through a Mumbai-based contractor. The estimates and project reports were verified and based on which statements of the officials were recorded. They also produced some documents related to the project,” an official said.VACB will record the statement of KITCO officials on Wednesday. KITCO was the consultancy agency of the project.

The statement of the contractor will be recorded soon. “We have asked officials of KITCO to appear for giving a statement. The contractor was asked to appear before us on Friday. We had collected the samples from the bridge last week, which have been sent to the Central Laboratory for analysis. The result is expected by next week,” an official said.