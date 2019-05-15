Gold heist: Police to track call details of gold refining firm staff

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Police officers probing the Edayar gold heist have started examining the mobile call details of all the employees of CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd, a gold refining unit in Edayar. Last week, two bikers robbed 20 kg gold when it was being transported to the firm for refining.



According to the police, the call details of 40 persons working with the firm will be examined in detail. Ever since the robbery rocked Kochi, the needle of suspicion pointed towards the role of an insider. The police firmly believe only with the help of an insider the robbers would have come to know about the arrival of gold nuggets to the refining unit.

“Though we have questioned the four employees who were in the vehicle carrying the gold when the robbery took place, for 12 hours, we couldn’t get any major clues leading to their involvement. However, we can’t completely rule out their involvement. So, we have started taking the last one month call details of the employees to find whether anyone has any involvement in the conspiracy. We hope we will definitely get some crucial evidence which leads to the culprits,” said a police officer who is part of the investigating team.

Meanwhile, the police are also planning to take the CCTV footage from the areas where the two bikers are suspected to have travelled before and after the crime.



“The robbers’ motorcycles were detected in three separate CCTV visuals in Edayar. However, the lack of clarity is a major problem for us as we couldn’t exactly trace the vehicle number. In order to overcome this, we are planning to take the CCTV footage in the areas where the robbers might have travelled before and after the crime,” said the police.

It was on Thursday night the two-member gang attacked the car when it arrived in front of CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd’s gate at 9.57 pm, smashed its window panes with iron rods and sprayed pepper on the employees before taking the nuggets away.

Meanwhile, the officer also said the police have started collecting the details regarding the similar robberies which rocked the state recently. “We are sure the robbery was a planned one. Those who have experience in similar crimes might have been involved in this. For this, we are tracking previous cases,” the officer said.