Kacherippady conundrum: 18-year traffic diversion ends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending the 18-year-long diversion for city buses going towards Aluva at Kacherippady Junction, the State Transport Appellate Tribunal has directed the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to revert to the earlier direct route via Banerji Road, which existed prior to 2001.

In its order, the tribunal set aside the RTA order on the diversion of the route for buses plying from Kacherippady to Ernakulam North overbridge through Chittoor Road, St Benedict Road and Paramara Road. The tribunal issued the order while considering a revision petition filed by the Anti Corruption People’s Movement against the order of RTA Ernakulam on November 18, 2017.

According to the petitioners, the buses plying from Kacherippady Junction to North overbridge have their approved route through Banerji Road. In 2001, the stage carriage vehicles (buses) plying through Banerji Road were diverted at Kacherippady Junction through Chittoor Road and St Benedict Road to re-enter Banerji Road through Paramara Road at Ernakulam North Junction.

According to the petitioners, the deviation was made at a time when the width of the road between Kacherippady and Paramara Junction was comparatively low. Initially, the deviation was only during peak hours - from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Later, the deviation was made throughout the day - from 8 am to 8 pm. At present, the construction of Metro Rail is over and the road in between Kacherippady and Paramara Junction has been widened into a four-lane road and the North Railway overbridge has been widened to accommodate four-lane traffic. Despite the changed circumstances, the buses continue to ply through the deviated route throughout the day causing great hardship to the residents and commuters.

Following the representations by the Private Bus Operators Association and the residents before the Chief Minister, the issue was taken up for consideration by the government. However, the Traffic Police objected to the request of re-routing of stage carriages through Banerji Road without providing bus bays and other basic infrastructure, including the removal of all projected structures, widening of the road with four-lane traffic systems and maintenance of the entire stretch of Banerji Road.

The tribunal observed the responsibility for providing a bus stop or bus bay is on the Corporation. “The

Mayor is the chairman of the Traffic Regulatory Committee which is having the powers to regulate the matter with regard to the traffic in the Municipality and Corporation as per Section 72 of the Kerala Police Act,” it said. It also observed the inquiry report filed by the Motor Vehicle Inspector was not taken into consideration while passing the order.