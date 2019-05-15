Kochi: Clogged septic tanks, pipes a nightmare for flat owners

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With land becoming scarce in major cities, including Kochi, high rises are the only option for people. However, improper waste management, especially disposal of sanitary napkins, is becoming a huge problem in the city.

A recent incident wherein the septic tank of an apartment was found clogged by sanitary napkins points to the lack of proper waste treatment facilities in city apartments and non-adherence of norms stipulating it.

"The case is not an isolated one. Such incidents happen at many apartments. The fault lies with the residents too. They are not careful while disposing of waste," said Geethu Varghese, a resident of an apartment at Kakkanad. People flush sanitary napkins and tissues especially wet wipes, down the toilet, she added.

"Even the manufacturers of these items caution against flushing them into the toilet. But people don't bother and the end result is clogged drain pipes and tanks," she said. She thinks it is important to install incinerators. However, not many flats in the city have this facility. Some manage with other ways too.

According to Sreedevi, caretaker of an apartment at Chembumukku, they have a waste disposal system. "Waste like the sanitary napkin, condoms and diapers, besides other plastic refuse, are collected by the Credai. They have appointed a person to collect the waste and burn it. However, it would be good if we had an incinerator. Many meetings were conducted by the association but nothing has been decided in this regard," she said.

According to Peter, secretary, Tranquil Residency, Chembumukku, they too don't have an incinerator. "After we implemented a system of collecting diapers and sanitary napkins separately, the issue was sorted to an extend," he said.

Builders say

According to the project manager of Kunnel Constructions, poor quality of pipes can accelerate the issue. "Clogged pipes cause leakages. The poor quality of the pipe aggravates the issue. When there are too many joints and fittings or if the joints are not tight enough, it can cause clogging. However, the basic requirement is proper disposal of waste," he said.

According to A R S Vadhyar, Yasoram Builders, the problem can be solved only by installing an incinerator."The disposal of sanitary napkins and condoms, something which the Corporation doesn't collect, can be done only using an incinerator. Every builder must install an incinerator in the building they construct," he said. Vadhyar said the building projects he will take up will include this option.