Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Clogged septic tanks, pipes a nightmare for flat owners

Lack of a proper waste management system is forcing flat residents to flush down sanitary napkins, clogging the pipes

Published: 15th May 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

kochi city

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With land becoming scarce in major cities, including Kochi, high rises are the only option for people. However, improper waste management, especially disposal of sanitary napkins, is becoming a huge problem in the city.

A recent incident wherein the septic tank of an apartment was found clogged by sanitary napkins points to the lack of proper waste treatment facilities in city apartments and non-adherence of norms stipulating it.
"The case is not an isolated one. Such incidents happen at many apartments. The fault lies with the residents too. They are not careful while disposing of waste," said Geethu Varghese, a resident of an apartment at Kakkanad. People flush sanitary napkins and tissues especially wet wipes, down the toilet, she added.

"Even the manufacturers of these items caution against flushing them into the toilet. But people don't bother and the end result is clogged drain pipes and tanks," she said. She thinks it is important to install incinerators. However, not many flats in the city have this facility. Some manage with other ways too.

According to Sreedevi, caretaker of an apartment at Chembumukku, they have a waste disposal system. "Waste like the sanitary napkin, condoms and diapers, besides other plastic refuse, are collected by the Credai. They have appointed a person to collect the waste and burn it. However, it would be good if we had an incinerator. Many meetings were conducted by the association but nothing has been decided in this regard," she said.

According to Peter, secretary, Tranquil Residency, Chembumukku, they too don't have an incinerator. "After we implemented a system of collecting diapers and sanitary napkins separately, the issue was sorted to an extend," he said.

Builders say

According to the project manager of Kunnel Constructions, poor quality of pipes can accelerate the issue. "Clogged pipes cause leakages. The poor quality of the pipe aggravates the issue. When there are too many joints and fittings or if the joints are not tight enough, it can cause clogging. However, the basic requirement is proper disposal of waste," he said.

According to A R S Vadhyar, Yasoram Builders, the problem can be solved only by installing an incinerator."The disposal of sanitary napkins and condoms, something which the Corporation doesn't collect, can be done only using an incinerator. Every builder must install an incinerator in the building they construct," he said. Vadhyar said the building projects he will take up will include this option.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi residential buildings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp