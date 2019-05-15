Kochi: First ECG Sudarshan lecture begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first ECG Sudarshan Memorial Lecture, which was conceptualised in the honour of the eminent scientist from Kerala, began on Monday with a talk on the various theories the physicist propounded.

The first talk of the memorial lecture was given by Dr R Parthasarthy, a mathematician, Chennai Mathematical Institute. The lecture was organised by the Swadeshi Science Movement.

Dr R Parthasarthy emphasised upon the need to have researchers who are ready to tackle the unsolved mysteries. "The PhD students need to understand that solving the mundane things don't make their research worthwhile. In order to be reckoned by the world, one has to be like E C G Sudarshan," he said. The physicist, who lost out on Nobel prize six times, was the one who cracked a problem that the scientists couldn't do for quite some time, he added.

"Sudarshan was able to solve the mystery at the age of 22 and that too when he was a graduate student," said Dr Parthasarthy. He said the multiple misses when it came to being nominated for the Nobel prize speaks volumes of the huge injustice Sudarshan had to face. Dr Parthasarthy said, "He was a person who never shied away from stating his nationality."