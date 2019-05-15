Kochi: High vigil at schools over substance abuse cases on rise

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Starting on a high note, action plans on substance abuse will be implemented in schools across the city on the first day of reopening itself. With the increase in the number of school students falling prey to dealers, the move is imperative.

Fuelled by peer pressure, family discord, rising levels of stress, the prospect of easy money, drugs are wrongly considered as a temporary solution to life's realities. To curb such fallacious 'highs' this academic year onwards, the Police Department with its new theme, 'Leaders of Change' has entrusted the Student Police Cadets (SPC) with the task of tightening the reins among students.

"A project will be formed this year to scrutinise the usage of drugs among school students in the city. Peer groups will be involved. Volunteering societies such as the NSS will be asked to join. Rather than purely doling out awareness programmes, a strategic plan with focus is necessary," said S Surendran, City Police Commissioner.

He stressed on the fact that student groups are ideal to tackle the menace as they're likely to bridge the gap between students and teachers or concerned authorities. "Around 100 kg of ganja was confiscated last month. The 'Connect to Commissioner' has been extremely helpful wherein several such cases have been unearthed. Synthetic drugs, along with ganja are commonly found among student carriers," he said.

As part of the project, five-day residential camps were organised across the state, some still ongoing. Cadets from 17 schools, with SPC in place, attended the camp in the city. Alongside which, an anti-narcotic club will be instituted.

"This club is already in existence in some schools. As part of the initiative, shops near schools and colleges will be raided and seized if they're reported to sell tobacco products. Students have been asked to inform the police about the sale of drugs. SPCs are to keep in touch with the police twice a week," said Suresh Kumar, ACP, Narcotic Cell.

Profits in the murky drug trade are rather high. "Drug dealers are able to spot troubled children easily. Their modus operandi works this way - initially, drugs are handed out free-of-cost to children, as a move to lure them. After which, money is demanded. When students are unable to procure money to buy drugs, they are turned into carriers," said N S Salim Kumar, joint excise commissioner, central zone. However, friction at homes or schools aren't the only causes. Loopholes in policies and initiatives can be a trigger.

"As per the Juvenile Justice Act, dealers who supply students with drugs are sentenced to seven years in prison. The offence is non-bailable. Nevertheless, this law in itself is not efficiently implemented. Simultaneously, tobacco products are banned. But there are no proper measures to punish those caught in the custody of such products," said Salim Kumar.

He also informed that the circulation of drugs was more present in aided and government schools.

"Along with SPC's, we have tried involving parents in exclusive programmes, via Vimukthi, at the grassroot level. However, most parents from aided and government schools do not attend the events. Therefore, results are never satisfying," he added.

Leaders of change

As part of the project, five-day residential camps were organised across the state, some still ongoing

Cadets from 17 schools, with SPC in place, attended the camp in the city. An anti-narcotic club will also be instituted