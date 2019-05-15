Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Interpol issues blue corner notice in human trafficking case

The Kerala police have sought the assistance of the Interpol on January and handed over the photos and other details of the suspects.

Published: 15th May 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Interpol has issued a blue corner notice to trace the members of the group that allegedly set sail from Munambam. “The notice has been issued against 183 persons mainly from New Delhi who are part of the group suspected to have sailed off Munambam coast in a fishing boat,” said Aluva ASP M J Sojan, who is heading the probe team. 

The Kerala police have sought the assistance of the Interpol on January and handed over the photos and other details of the suspects.

However, the police have not received any clue regarding the fishing boat ‘Daya Matha’ which went missing from Munambam harbour in the first week of January. Police have so far arrested three persons in the case - Anilkumar of Thiruvananthapuram, Prabhu Dandapani and Ravi Raja of  New Delhi.The recovery of 13 bags from the boatyard near Maliankara and six from Cherai beach on January 14 triggered suspicion that people,who came from New Delhi, had ferried to foreign countries by a fishing boat from Munambam. 

Later, 54 abandoned bags were recovered from Kodungalloor too. All the recovered bags contained apparels, both of men and women, food items, mainly dry fruits and junk foods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
human trafficking Kochi Interpol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp