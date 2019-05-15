Kochi: Interpol issues blue corner notice in human trafficking case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Interpol has issued a blue corner notice to trace the members of the group that allegedly set sail from Munambam. “The notice has been issued against 183 persons mainly from New Delhi who are part of the group suspected to have sailed off Munambam coast in a fishing boat,” said Aluva ASP M J Sojan, who is heading the probe team.

The Kerala police have sought the assistance of the Interpol on January and handed over the photos and other details of the suspects.

However, the police have not received any clue regarding the fishing boat ‘Daya Matha’ which went missing from Munambam harbour in the first week of January. Police have so far arrested three persons in the case - Anilkumar of Thiruvananthapuram, Prabhu Dandapani and Ravi Raja of New Delhi.The recovery of 13 bags from the boatyard near Maliankara and six from Cherai beach on January 14 triggered suspicion that people,who came from New Delhi, had ferried to foreign countries by a fishing boat from Munambam.

Later, 54 abandoned bags were recovered from Kodungalloor too. All the recovered bags contained apparels, both of men and women, food items, mainly dry fruits and junk foods.