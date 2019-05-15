Santhivanam green activists seek government intervention

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Santhivanam’s green activists have raised the pitch for government intervention as KSEB’s power transmission tower on Shanthivanam premises at Vazhikulangara near North Paravoor nears completion.

Stressing on the need to protect the traditionally preserved sacred grove, Kerala Biodiversity Board former chairman V S Vijayan said development should not be brought at the cost of ecology. “Each tree in Santhivanam releases 1,00,375 litres of oxygen per year. The destruction of Santhivanam will upset the ecological balance and reduce the oxygen content,” he said. Vijayan demanded the tower should be shifted out of Santhivanam even if the KSEB completes the work.

“We have proposed an alternative alignment for the power line. The KSEB should not be allowed to destroy ecologically sensitive biodiversity hotspots in the name of development,” said Salim Ali Foundation trustee M K Prasad.