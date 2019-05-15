Techies turn filmmakers

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The techies have turned storytellers, filmmakers and what not, as they don their creative hats and fashion out original works of art in the form of web series. Now, you get to watch some of the finest of web creations from the techie milieu, as the film junkies of Technopark release their works online. ‘Techeela’, a brainchild of techie Anish Roy has brought to the fore the creative ingenuity techies. The film crews comprising solely of techies craft their sho(r)ts and release them on the YouTube handle of Techeela. As the tagline suggests, it is your entertainment sho(r)t!

“The idea was to initiate a programme which will engage those interested in film making around the year. I have quite often seen that a lot of movies get created during our movie fest Qisa. But it doesn’t happen across the year. So the intention was to give a platform where the film enthusiasts could create web series. Thereby they will get to come up with creations every month,” says Anish.

Techeela is an initiative born under the Prathidhwani film club and is a platform which can be used by techies to feature their creative talent. The works are created solely by techies. The duration of the web series has been set below 5 minutes. The five-member team who are the driving force behind the concept of Techeela include Ajith Anirudhan (McFadyen Digital); Aawin MC (QuEST Global); Abilash KP (Allianz Technology); Arun Nakulan (UST Global); Mathew PM (Muthoot Pappachan Technologies) along with Anish.

The techies work during the weekends and the films are either shot in the Technopark campus or outside. There are three categories in which the web series can be developed viz. the Techeela sho(r)t, which comprises just one episode; the Techeela mini, which comprises less than five episodes and the Techeela series which may run into more than 10 episodes. Currently, two directors have released their web series titled ‘Oochi-Mooji’ and ‘Subham’ in April.

“It is more of a group initiative and a zero budget work. None of us takes any remuneration and does it solely for our passion. For me it is a very new experience,” says Baburaj Asariya, a techie who has earned a lot of accolades in the film circuits for his creations. “Once we come up with a team, we discuss the idea amongst ourselves. The thread developes with a joint effort and it is very interesting,” he adds. Baburaj has released the first episode of his web series ‘Oochi-Moonji’ which gives a snapshot of the lives of the techies. “It is just a take on the lives of the techies. Each episode has a surprise element and has been crafted to entertain the layman. There is no technical jargon and it is a peek into the daily lives of techies, with a humorous take on it,” he says. The plan is to have the releases every Thursday. “We may also do collaborative projects with employees of Infopark in Kochi in the future,” says Anish.