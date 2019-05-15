Home Cities Kochi

Techies turn filmmakers

‘Techeela’ is a YouTube channel through which aspiring filmmakers release their works

Published: 15th May 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The techies have turned storytellers, filmmakers and what not, as they don their creative hats and fashion out original works of art in the form of web series. Now, you get to watch some of the finest of web creations from the techie milieu, as the film junkies of Technopark release their works online. ‘Techeela’, a brainchild of techie Anish Roy has brought to the fore the creative ingenuity techies. The film crews comprising solely of techies craft their sho(r)ts and release them on the YouTube handle of Techeela. As the tagline suggests, it is your entertainment sho(r)t!

“The idea was to initiate a programme which will engage those interested in film making around the year. I have quite often seen that a lot of movies get created during our movie fest Qisa. But it doesn’t happen across the year. So the intention was to give a platform where the film enthusiasts could create web series. Thereby they will get to come up with creations every month,” says Anish.

Techeela is an initiative born under the Prathidhwani film club and is a platform which can be used by techies to feature their creative talent. The works are created solely by techies. The duration of the web series has been set below 5 minutes. The five-member team who are the driving force behind the concept of Techeela include Ajith Anirudhan (McFadyen Digital); Aawin MC (QuEST Global); Abilash KP (Allianz Technology); Arun Nakulan (UST Global); Mathew PM (Muthoot Pappachan Technologies) along with Anish.

The techies work during the weekends and the films are either shot in the Technopark campus or outside. There are three categories in which the web series can be developed viz. the Techeela sho(r)t, which comprises just one episode; the Techeela mini, which comprises less than five episodes and the Techeela series which may run into more than 10 episodes. Currently, two directors have released their web series titled ‘Oochi-Mooji’ and ‘Subham’ in April.

“It is more of a group initiative and a zero budget work. None of us takes any remuneration and does it solely for our passion. For me it is a very new experience,” says Baburaj Asariya, a techie who has earned a lot of accolades in the film circuits for his creations. “Once we come up with a team, we discuss the idea amongst ourselves. The thread developes with a joint effort and it is very interesting,” he adds. Baburaj has released the first episode of his web series ‘Oochi-Moonji’ which gives a snapshot of the lives of the techies. “It is just a take on the lives of the techies. Each episode has a surprise element and has been crafted to entertain the layman. There is no technical jargon and it is a peek into the daily lives of techies, with a humorous take on it,” he says. The plan is to have the releases every Thursday. “We may also do collaborative projects with employees of Infopark in Kochi in the future,” says Anish.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp