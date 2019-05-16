Cricket for charity, that's  FCC 1983

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The sparkle in the eyes of millions of Indians who witnessed the Indian cricket team's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup is eternal. It inspired a small group of cricket enthusiasts from Ernakulam to come together and start the FCC 1983 Charitable Trust.



The FCC 1983 was started initially as a cricket club in the late 1980s and they have been active participants in various cricket tournaments across the city.

More recently, the trust has started to take up humanitarian initiatives and their work during the 2018 Kerala floods drew praise from various quarters. The FCC members worked in the flood-affected areas of Aluva and Paravur taluks. "It was the same old spirit of Kapil Dev's daredevils which gave FCC 1983 the fighting motivation to lift the morale of the flood-affected people by visiting them and helping them," Vipin KM, the general convenor of FCC 1983 said.

However, cricket remains their primary objective and they are organizing a tournament for the first time.

"Our team always wanted to conduct a cricket tournament and do something charitable along with that. This year we have the perfect opportunity to do just that," Sudheer CA, president of FCC 1983 said.

The tournament will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on June 21, 22 and 23. The idea behind the tournament is to use the money raised to help children with their education and co-curricular activities. The organisers have said that several actors from the film industry like Mammootty, Sohan Seenu Lal (also a patron) and M Padmakumar are offering their contributions to the cause.

“We have also approached a few film stars to grace the tournament and they have agreed to do so. They have also offered to help us raise funds for the tournament," he said.

The organisers are planning to offer financial help to the best emerging players who will be identified over the course of the tournament.

The event will not be played in its conventional form. Taped tennis balls will be used for the matches. These are balls wrapped with electrical tape. This modification gives it greater weight, speed, and movement while still being easier to play compared to the conventional cricket ball.

They've also added something called an 'eight', where a batsman who hits the roof of the stadium gets extra runs. "We are committed to encouraging sports and cultural activities to the next generation. We also want to do our best to serve mankind through our endeavours,” added Vipin.

(With inputs from Akhil R Kumar & Aakash Hari)