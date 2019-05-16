Hair transplantation clinic honoured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Hair Transplantation Clinic, Pallimukku, has bagged the award for ‘Best Hair Transplantation Clinic in Kerala 2019’ at the Asia Healthcare Excellence Awards. The award was presented by actor Karishma Kapoor to the director of Kochi Hair Transplantation Clinic Binil Mathew at the award ceremony organised by Xel Research in New Delhi.

The award ceremony was organised to facilitate and reward the exceptional works and the results gained by the trailblazers in the corporate domain, in the face of an ever-increasing competitive market.

“I am extremely honoured to be receiving such an important award. I am earnestly grateful for the recognition I have received for my work, because I am very sure every other nominee for this award was as capable if not more, of winning this award,” said Binil Mathew.