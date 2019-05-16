In love with charcoal

Deena Theresa By

KOCHI: When Charles P Shaju was asked which carbon compound he would be, after retrospection, he chooses the diamond. “A diamond is formed primarily from carbon under high pressure, in a long process. Regardless of the obstacles, with hard work, patience and perseverance, one can shine like a diamond,” he says. True to the element, the founder of health and beauty brand ‘Carbon Bae’ has raised a storm on Instagram with his products based on activated charcoal.

Charles might have been a mechanical engineering student albeit clearly, chemistry stole his heart eventually. A lecture by his professor on the uses of activated charcoal got him contemplating the benefits of the same. “Activated charcoal can be derived from bamboo, coir and willow peat. But the one derived from coconut shells is the most efficient activated charcoal known to exist. One teaspoon of it has more surface area than a football field. As a result, it helps trap a huge amount of impurities, pollutants and toxins from skin pores,” he says.

In the land of coconut trees and Ayurveda, Charles didn’t have to be convinced twice. The easy availability of high-quality raw materials and the numerous properties of activated charcoal triggered him, leading to the conception of ‘Carbon Bae’. “Bae stands for Before Anyone Else, as we are the first to introduce steam-activated Ayurvedic charcoal products obtained from coconut shells. Also, carbon is the pivotal element present in our products,” he says.

With their first product, the Charcoal Herbal Face Masque gaining rave reviews for its effectiveness, to their latest product, the Charcoal Chocolate Coffee Scrub, the brand, which was formed in 2017, has come a long way.

The process, however, was a long procedure. “Trial of the samples were conducted among my family and friends. I collected feedback repeatedly and took surveys among men and women with various skin types. After thorough research and development, the improvised Face Masque was launched,” says Charles.

Despite the unrestricted availability of coconut shells, Charles stresses on the high expertise required to develop the products. “The shells are procured from individuals, farms and local markets which are then processed at our vendor facility. Malayalis are unaware of the innovative applications of activated charcoal which can improve our lifestyle. Easy availability is an advantage, yet the challenge was to find an Ayurvedic doctor with an enormous level of expertise in creating new formulas and developing challenging product concepts,” he says.

Charcoal-based products such as toothpaste and face masks are, however, not new to consumers.

What is Carbon Bae’s USP? “Our products are Ayurvedic. Infused with herbal ingredients, charcoal procured from steam-activated coconut shells makes Carbon Bae unique,” he says.

Products which are solely sold on www.carbonbae.com are often reviewed publicly on social media handles. Charles admits reaching out to people being a difficult task. “There are many channels but social media is just one path. Value and quality matter most. Word-of-mouth is the backbone of our success. Our customers who are our Bae, made us grow,” he says.

The Thrissur native is excited at the future prospects of the brand. “Carbon is considered the king of elements. We look forward to developing advanced, innovative products,” the 24-year-old entrepreneur adds.