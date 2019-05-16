Home Cities Kochi

In love with charcoal

Charles P Shaju’s charcoal-based products have raised a beauty storm on social media

Published: 16th May 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: When Charles P Shaju was asked which carbon compound he would be, after retrospection, he chooses the diamond. “A diamond is formed primarily from carbon under high pressure, in a long process. Regardless of the obstacles, with hard work, patience and perseverance, one can shine like a diamond,” he says. True to the element, the founder of health and beauty brand ‘Carbon Bae’ has raised a storm on Instagram with his products based on activated charcoal.

Charles P Shaju

Charles might have been a mechanical engineering student albeit clearly, chemistry stole his heart eventually. A lecture by his professor on the uses of activated charcoal got him contemplating the benefits of the same. “Activated charcoal can be derived from bamboo, coir and willow peat. But the one derived from coconut shells is the most efficient activated charcoal known to exist. One teaspoon of it has more surface area than a football field. As a result, it helps trap a huge amount of impurities, pollutants and toxins from skin pores,” he says. 

In the land of coconut trees and Ayurveda, Charles didn’t have to be convinced twice. The easy availability of high-quality raw materials and the numerous properties of activated charcoal triggered him, leading to the conception of ‘Carbon Bae’. “Bae stands for Before Anyone Else, as we are the first to introduce steam-activated Ayurvedic charcoal products obtained from coconut shells. Also, carbon is the pivotal element present in our products,” he says. 

With their first product, the Charcoal Herbal Face Masque gaining rave reviews for its effectiveness, to their latest product, the Charcoal Chocolate Coffee Scrub, the brand, which was formed in 2017, has come a long way. 

The process, however, was a long procedure. “Trial of the samples were conducted among my family and friends. I collected feedback repeatedly and took surveys among men and women with various skin types. After thorough research and development, the improvised Face Masque was launched,” says Charles. 
Despite the unrestricted availability of coconut shells, Charles stresses on the high expertise required to develop the products. “The shells are procured from individuals, farms and local markets which are then processed at our vendor facility. Malayalis are unaware of the innovative applications of activated charcoal which can improve our lifestyle. Easy availability is an advantage, yet the challenge was to find an Ayurvedic doctor with an enormous level of expertise in creating new formulas and developing challenging product concepts,” he says. 

Charcoal-based products such as toothpaste and face masks are, however, not new to consumers. 
What is Carbon Bae’s USP? “Our products are Ayurvedic. Infused with herbal ingredients, charcoal procured from steam-activated coconut shells makes Carbon Bae unique,” he says.
Products which are solely sold on www.carbonbae.com are often reviewed publicly on social media handles. Charles admits reaching out to people being a difficult task. “There are many channels but social media is just one path. Value and quality matter most. Word-of-mouth is the backbone of our success. Our customers who are our Bae, made us grow,” he says. 
The Thrissur native is excited at the future prospects of the brand. “Carbon is considered the king of elements. We look forward to developing advanced, innovative products,” the 24-year-old entrepreneur adds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp