Kerala’s first Horeca store opens in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Host, Kerala’s first integrated B2B store for hotels, restaurants, cafes (Horeca), caterers and bakeries, was opened in Kochi. The hypermarket for the state’s food and beverages (F&B) industry spread across 24,000-sqft two-storeyed facility was inaugurated by Hemant Oberoi, celebrity chef and owner of O B Hospitalities, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, P T Antony, managing director of Cochin Trade Links and Choice Specialty Food Products, the promoters of Host, said the state’s first Horeca outfit will cater to the burgeoning F&B industry in Kerala and expects to achieve a sale of Rs 125 crore in the first of year operations.

“Host is not just the first Horeca store in the state but also has introduced the cash-and-carry wholesale concept for the first time in the industry here. We target all types of outlets in the field including cafeterias, home bakers, hostels, canteens, caterers, restaurants, star hotels and resorts and offer best price advantages unheard of in the industry,” he said.

Explaining the concept of Horeca, Arun P Antony, director of Host, said the ground floor of the facility is stocked with food ingredients and the first floor has been set aside for non-food items.

“On the ground floor, we have a joint capacity of 20 tons for displaying chilled and frozen products including fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat products. In addition to these, we have a huge stock of imported items, separate sections for exotic fruits and vegetables, beverages, sauces, salad dressings, seeds, herbs, cheese, ready-to-eat items, canned items, dry fruits, all types of rice, pulses, spices and grains, all in the best available quality and hygiene,” he said.

In the non-food section, Host has a wide variety of restaurant and bakery accessories, housekeeping items, crockery, cutlery, glassware, linen, utensils, moulds, packing materials, cake stands among others.