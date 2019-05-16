Medical College PG course loses Council recognition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Medical Council of India (MCI) has withdrawn its approval for three seats in MD (General Medicine) at the Ernakulam Medical College (EMC) for lack of teaching staff. College’s failure to fill up one Associate Professor and two Assistant Professors’ posts has resulted in the cancellation of approval.

“We are trying to bring assistant professors on a contract basis or fill up the post through PSC (Public Service Commission),” said Dr Remla Beevi, director of medical education.

Since this year’s nation-wide admissions for PG courses have closed, it is critical that the shortcomings observed by the MCI are rectified by the state government at the earliest to ensure that the seats are re-allocated at least for the next academic year.

“The government has not taken any steps to fill the seat left vacant by the absentee Associate Professor for the past five years. It is but sheer failure on the part of the Department,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member of the Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement.

Meanwhile, the absence of enough PG students in clinical departments is affecting the day-to-day operation of the hospital. “Casualty wing is struggling since no PG doctors are available. PG doctors are primarily responsible for the focussed care of patients admitted to the wards, especially during night shifts. Any shortage will hit patients hard. Reinstating the cancelled PG seats in General Medicine is essential,” said Dr Sanil.

EMC principal Dr V K Sreekala said the College has been seeking the government intervention in this case from 2014. “The hospital handles over 1,200 out-patients and around 500 in-patients daily. Now the state government must create posts and appoint enough teaching faculty to fill up the vacancies to regain MCI recognition,” she said.

There are at present two MD seats each held with Paediatrics, Pathology, Microbiology, and Psychiatry. Immediate measures are required to commence PG courses in Surgery, Gynaecology, and Orthopaedics. The Justice V R Krishna Iyer Movement has submitted a representation to the CM, highlighting all the problems plaguing the hospital.