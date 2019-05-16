Kochi Metro’s hawk eyes

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With its second anniversary a month away, the Kochi Metro has been a pleasant experience so far. Besides providing a smooth ride, the Metro has also proven to be a safe and secure mode of transportation. And, it owes a lot to the Kochi Metro Police, which has been ensuring that the vicinities of Metro are safe.

Launched three months back, the Kochi Metro Police Station has been actively patrolling so as to ensure better service to passengers. The station based at Kalamassery, near CUSAT Metro Station, is a first-of-its-kind facility in the state.

It began its operations with 24 officers; including eight women staff. "The first incident was right after the inauguration. A man accused of stabbing someone in a bar was trying to escape in a train with the blood-stained knife. We handed him over to the Aluva CI," said S Ananthalal, former CI,

Kochi Metro Police Station.

However, the station has only registered two cases so far. While one involved a ganja peddling incident at MG Road Station, the second one had a man who harrased female passengers in women's toilet on May 6.

"The first case involved a web designer from Malappuram. The ganja was seized during frisking. We have filed the charge sheet in court and the case is pending. The second one was reported by Kudumbashree cleaning workers against a man who was trying to peek into women's toilet. He was on judicial custody at Kakkanad District Jail and is now on bail," said Prasannan C B, SI, Metro Police Station.



Patrolling

The regular patrolling is done by three teams consist of two officers. There are three shifts, 6 am to 2 pm, 8 am to 6 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm. In addition, there are officers to monitor the efficiency of patrolling.

When queried about the less number of cases, Prasannan said "As we are looking on the crimes happening inside the Metro premises, the number is relatively less. Moreover, the commuters are wary of the tight measures we have taken."

Apart from the regular patrolling, they have also initiated special operations such as eviction of migrant labourers who have occupied the space under the Metro Pillars. "We have carried out the operation with the support of local police station to avoid the possibility of accidents and anti-social elements throughout the stretch. But, people have started occupying the space again. As this comes under the local police station limits, we have certain limitations," said Jolly K Joseph, station writer, Metro Police.