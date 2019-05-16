Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro’s hawk eyes

Three months since its launch, the Metro Police are conducting regular patrols on station premises.
Two cases have been registered so far.

Published: 16th May 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

File picture of the inauguration of Metro Police Station

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With its second anniversary a month away, the Kochi Metro has been a pleasant experience so far. Besides providing a smooth ride, the Metro has also proven to be a safe and secure mode of transportation. And, it owes a lot to the Kochi Metro Police, which has been ensuring that the vicinities of Metro are safe. 

Launched three months back, the Kochi Metro Police Station has been actively patrolling so as to ensure better service to passengers. The station based at Kalamassery, near CUSAT Metro Station, is a first-of-its-kind facility in the state.

It began its operations with 24 officers; including eight women staff. "The first incident was right after the inauguration. A man accused of stabbing someone in a bar was trying to escape in a train with the blood-stained knife. We handed him over to the Aluva CI," said  S Ananthalal, former CI, 
Kochi Metro Police Station. 

However, the station has only registered two cases so far. While one involved a ganja peddling incident at MG Road Station, the second one had a man who harrased female passengers in women's toilet on May 6.
"The first case involved a web designer from Malappuram. The ganja was seized during frisking. We have filed the charge sheet in court and the case is pending. The second one was reported by Kudumbashree cleaning workers against a man who was trying to peek into women's toilet. He was on judicial custody at Kakkanad District Jail and is now on bail," said Prasannan C B, SI, Metro Police Station.
 
Patrolling
The regular patrolling is done by three teams consist of two officers. There are three shifts, 6 am to 2 pm, 8 am to 6 pm and 2 pm to 10 pm. In addition, there are officers to monitor the efficiency of patrolling. 
When queried about the less number of cases, Prasannan said "As we are looking on the crimes happening inside the Metro premises, the number is relatively less. Moreover, the commuters are wary of the tight measures we have taken."   

Apart from the regular patrolling, they have also initiated special operations such as eviction of migrant labourers who have occupied the space under the Metro Pillars. "We have carried out the operation with the support of local police station to avoid the possibility of accidents and anti-social elements throughout the stretch. But, people have started occupying the space again. As this comes under the local police station limits, we have certain limitations," said Jolly K Joseph,  station writer, Metro Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Metro Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp