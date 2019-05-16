Water crisis hits ayurveda college hard

Meera Suresh By

KOCHI: The Government Ayurveda College at Tripunithura, regarded as one of the best in the state, caters to thousands of patients across the state. But the institution, which has facilities for over 500 in-patients, is facing an acute water shortage. The crisis, which has aggravated over the past few days, has been bought to the attention of the Human Rights Commission (HRC), which conducted an inspection on the premises the other day.

The issue was raised by the Public Health Protection Committee. They alleged human rights violations in the way the patients and bystanders are being denied basic facilities, including potable water.

They also alleged corruption in this regard.

Committee general secretary B Rajendran Pillai said the water treatment plant on the premises is non-functional. "Even the authorities agree there is a leak in the water tank. The contract to construct this was awarded flouting norms. There are enough water sources within the compound, including a pond which was dug at a cost of Rs 50 lakh. After all these, the authorities are spending lakhs buying water from tanker lorries," he said.

Pillai said the apathy of the authorities has landed the patients and bystanders in a fix.

fix. The committee has also alleged the water tank and treatment plant have been positioned unscientifically. As a result, the water gets polluted during the rainy season owing to seepage.

"Many people, especially the underprivileged, see this hospital as their last resort. But, it lacks many basic facilities. Since it is an ayurveda hospital, hot water supply is important. Despite having solar panels, patients are unable to get hot water. It also does not have a waste treatment plant or functional incinerators," said Pillai.

However, medical superintendent Dr Sarasa said the institution is facing an acute water shortage due to the intense summer. "The floods and subsequent drought has triggered a water crisis. The tank and treatment plant are useless because we don't have water in the pond or wells. Even the KWA water supply is irregular. This is a huge hsopital. Not just patients, we need to ensure water supply to the hostels and office too," said Dr Sarasa.

She said the hospital has requested the Public Works Department to set up a new storage tank, but it will take time. The HRC also held a sitting on Monday.