Edayar gold heist: SIT to use tower dump technology to trace call details

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the police getting no major clue to nab the robbers in the Edayar gold heist case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is planning to use tower dump technology in order to get the call details of the conspirators.

According to the police, the call details of thousands of mobile users under the Edayar tower during the time of the crime will be taken for examining to find a clue. As per the information, the police will take the data of mobile users between 7.30 pm and 10.30 pm on May 9.



“We will have to analyse lakhs of calls to get a clue in this case. We will mainly focus on whether anyone has engaged in suspicious calling during this particular time. If we could find any unusual calls or SMS it will be easier for us to reach the culprit,” said the police.

Tower dump is a technology to identify a suspect in a crime, compelling mobile tower operators to provide the phone numbers of all devices connected to a specific tower during a given period of time. “We have approached all the mobile companies to carry out the mobile dumping analysis.

Though most of the companies have provided the details, we have to get permission from a few companies also. After that, we will start the operation. Since lakhs of calls are involved in this, we have asked our IT experts to help,” said an officer who is part of the investigation team.

The police have already started examining the call details of all the employees of CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd, a gold refining unit in Edayar. It was on May 9 a two-member gang attacked the car carrying gold nuggets for refining when it arrived in front of the company gate at 9.57 pm. They smashed its window panes with iron rods and sprayed pepper on the employees before decamping with the gold. However, the four employees who were inside the car escaped unhurt.

Ever since the robbery rocked Kochi, the needle of suspicion pointed towards the role of an insider. The police firmly believe only with the help of an insider the robbers would have come to know about the arrival of gold nuggets to the refining unit.