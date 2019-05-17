RGGGH doctors correct severe spinal deformity of 19-yr-old girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here have successfully corrected a rare spinal deformity of a 19-year-old girl from Salem district who was diagnosed with possibly a genetic condition.

According to doctors, the patient came to the hospital on February 17 last year with complaint of inability to walk for three months. After examination, doctors diagnosed severe kyphoscoliosis, an abnormal curvature of spine, both convex and sideways curvature.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Nalli R Uvaraj, the hospital’s Chief Spine Surgeon, Ortho Spine Surgery Unit of the Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, said, “Usually, we get four or so cases of such spinal deformity a year, but in this case, the patient had 100 per cent deformity, it is rare. It was challenging to correct it.”

“The hospital had procured Halo Vest Traction, equipment. The jacket type of equipment was fixed to the patient’s body with screws in head on June 21 last year to stretch the bone. Then everyday the screw was loosened to one mm. We did this for six weeks and could stretch her bone roughly to three cms,” Uvaraj added.

After stretching, the equipment was removed. But, in order to avoid collapse of the spinal cord again spine was opened and some screws were fixed by giving bone graft to strengthen the spine. After the procedure, the girl started walking slowly with physiotherapy. She was discharged on December 11, doctors explained. Now, the patient could walk fast and lead a normal life. She is planning to continue her studies. The procedure was done free of cost with sophisticated equipment available at the hospital, added Uvaraj.

Deen Mohammed Ismail, Director of Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, who guided the team and R Jayanthi, hospital Dean, were also present at the press meet.

Awareness film

The Institute of Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital will soon release an awareness film to educate people on how to handle victims with spinal injuries.

Dr R Jayanthi, dean, RGGGH, said, “If trauma cases are not handled properly at the site of the accident it might worsen the spinal cord injury, if any, leading to paralysis in some cases.”



“We are in the process of making an awareness film on handling spinal cord injuries. We will release it soon. Then it will be screened for public on television channels and also cinema theatres,” she added.