Tamil Nadu robber gives sleepless nights to Kochi residents, cops clueless

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sleepless nights are awaiting Kochi city residents. After striking four locations in the city on Tuesday night, a notorious burglar suspected to be Muthuselvam from Tamil Nadu, broke into an advertising agency in Pulleppady in the wee hours of Thursday and decamped with Rs 50,000.

Though the City Police have constituted a special team to nab him, his burglary spree is continuing, putting the cops on their toes. The latest incident of theft occurred at Clouds Advertising on Advocate Easwara Iyer Road in Pulleppady.

As many as eight police teams were carrying out patrolling on Thursday early morning when the incident took place. However, the burglar managed to hoodwink them and target the advertising firm. It was from the CCTV footage received earlier the police identified the person as Muthuselvam.

According to the police officers, the thief who was caught again on CCTV camera, however, seemed to be least bothered about the presence of the cameras as he did not cover his face or attempt to damage the cameras. In the previous burglaries too he had left his face uncovered. Police officers said he used iron bars to break open the door like in previous thefts.

“The two iron bars he used were recovered from a construction site nearby. The office of the advertising firm is located on the first floor of a building. Upon reaching the entrance, he carefully removed the bulb from its holder and placed it in a corner. He then hit the door with the iron bars several times until a piece of the door came off. He then entered the office through the gap in the door,” said an officer.

The police said the burglar spent at least one and a half hours inside. According to the CCTV footage received, the man seems to have broken into the office around 3.30 am. He left at 5 am. The CCTV visuals showed him going into the room of the accountant, breaking open a box and decamping with the cash. The firm has not deputed security guards.

According to the police officers, they have intensified patrolling and the burglar would be nabbed soon. Muthuselvam had attempted to break into a house on Chittoor Road prior to the theft at the advertising firm, but he abandoned the plan as the family woke up hearing some noise.



On Tuesday night, he struck three business establishments and a house. He had broken into a dental clinic, a financial institution, a printing firm and a house situated on Divan’s Road near Durbar Hall Ground and decamped with Rs 4,000 and gold coins. According to the officers, Muthuselvam was released from jail a week ago.