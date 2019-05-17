Home Cities Kochi

Tamil Nadu robber gives sleepless nights to Kochi residents, cops clueless

The latest incident of theft occurred at Clouds Advertising on Advocate Easwara Iyer Road in Pulleppady.

Published: 17th May 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Robber

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sleepless nights are awaiting Kochi city residents. After striking four locations in the city on Tuesday night, a notorious burglar suspected to be Muthuselvam from Tamil Nadu, broke into an advertising agency in Pulleppady in the wee hours of Thursday and decamped with Rs 50,000.

Though the City Police have constituted a special team to nab him, his burglary spree is continuing, putting the cops on their toes. The latest incident of theft occurred at Clouds Advertising on Advocate Easwara Iyer Road in Pulleppady.

As many as eight police teams were carrying out patrolling on Thursday early morning when the incident took place. However, the burglar managed to hoodwink them and target the advertising firm. It was from the CCTV footage received earlier the police identified the person as Muthuselvam.

According to the police officers, the thief who was caught again on CCTV camera, however, seemed to be least bothered about the presence of the cameras as he did not cover his face or attempt to damage the cameras. In the previous burglaries too he had left his face uncovered. Police officers said he used iron bars to break open the door like in previous thefts.

“The two iron bars he used were recovered from a construction site nearby. The office of the advertising firm is located on the first floor of a building. Upon reaching the entrance, he carefully removed the bulb from its holder and placed it in a corner. He then hit the door with the iron bars several times until a piece of the door came off. He then entered the office through the gap in the door,” said an officer.

The police said the burglar spent at least one and a half hours inside. According to the CCTV footage received, the man seems to have broken into the office around 3.30 am. He left at 5 am. The CCTV visuals showed him going into the room of the accountant, breaking open a box and decamping with the cash. The firm has not deputed security guards. 

According to the police officers, they have intensified patrolling and the burglar would be nabbed soon. Muthuselvam had attempted to break into a house on Chittoor Road prior to the theft at the advertising firm, but he abandoned the plan as the family woke up hearing some noise.

On Tuesday night, he struck three business establishments and a house. He had broken into a dental clinic, a financial institution, a printing firm and a house situated on Divan’s Road near Durbar Hall Ground and decamped with Rs 4,000 and gold coins. According to the officers, Muthuselvam was released from jail a week ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp