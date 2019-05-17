Veteran journalist, writer PK Sivadas passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Veteran journalist, writer and translator P K Sivadas passed way here on Thursday. He was 69.

Sivadas was suffering from liver-related illness. He has written several books in English and Malayalam.

He has also translated books written by Ramachandra Guha and A P J Abdul Kalam to Malayalam.

He is the author of Bharatheeya Nrithangal, Sports Encyclopedia, Angane Kadalundaayi, Sahasika Yathrakal and Kaliyude Karyam. As a journalist, he has worked with Free Press Journal, Times of Deccan, Indian Communicator, Indian Express and Kerala Shastra Sahitya Parishad.

He is survived by wife Ammu and children Anuradha, Jayadevan, Aishwarya and Anaswara. The cremation will be held on Friday at 10.30 am at Chalakudy electric crematorium.