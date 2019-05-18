BigBasket comes to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: BigBasket, one of India’s leading online grocery supermarkets, announced its launch in Kochi, at a press conference held at the Marriot Hotel on Wednesday.

Customers can now shop online through the BigBasket app or website from a large assortment of over 22,000 products, spread over 3,000 brands to be delivered at their doorsteps. These include a myriad range of products from fresh fruits, vegetables and grocery to healthcare products and cosmetics.



With its foray into the Kochi market, BigBasket now has a presence in 26 cities across India. Servicing about 1 lakh orders per day, the e-retail major has 12 million registered customers in the country. Speaking on the occasion, BigBasket CEO and co-founder Hari Menon said Kochi with the highest GDP growth was the apt place to launch their services in Kerala.

“Customers will now be able to buy daily essentials from BigBasket at the click of a button. They will also be able to get the freshest produce of fruits and vegetables sourced directly from farmers under our Farmers Connect Programme. We believe a combination of customer focus, operational excellence, and advanced technology sets us apart from the rest,” he said.

BigBasket’s national expansion head Palavi Palkar said the company had achieved a turnover of Rs 6,300 crore, and was targeting an even better figure this year. BigBasket has also launched new programmes, including milk subscription, unmanned vending machines and an exclusive beauty store in the app.

“Our aim is to make Bigbasket the ‘most-preferred’ option for customers, particularly the blue-collar workforce, and to help develop the farmers,” said Hari. As part of BigBasket’s launch offer, the first 2,000 customers will be able to avail a 10 per cent cashback on all orders, for the first three months. To begin with, customers will be able to choose from four delivery slots and avail free delivery on all orders above C1,200.