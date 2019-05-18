Home Cities Kochi

FACT Township stinks; authorities play blame game

The residents of FACT Township are finding living tough, due to improper waste disposal in the area. Instead of rectifying the issue, the authorities concerned are more interested in blame game.

By Tulsi A V
Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of FACT Township are finding living tough, due to improper waste disposal in the area. Instead of rectifying the issue, the authorities concerned are more interested in blame game.
"As the area comes under the control of FACT, we have limitations to intervene. Still, our staffer visits once a week to collect the garbage. But, the responsibility actually falls on the FACT authorities," said Reshmi C R, Junior Health Inspector, Eloor Municipality.

However, FACT passes the buck. "We have installed concrete rings for the safe disposal of waste. The civic body needs to take up initiatives to clear the garbage heaps. We are willing to do whatever it takes to keep the area clean. But, the civic body should pitch in too," said Lezlie Varghese, estate manager, FACT.
According to the residents, outsiders are responsible for the heap of garbages. “Every morning we see waste and plastic strewn around dustbins. The stray dogs take it further and litter the premises. We have organised seminars to spread awareness, but the officials have to do their part too,” said Saritha Nair, a resident.

A mass cleanliness drive was conducted by the officials on April 11 following complaints. "But, everything went back to the same after a month. Public access to the township is an issue. This makes it extremely difficult for us to keep track of outsiders. In addition, the authorities have completely neglected our request for CCTVs in those spots," said another resident.

