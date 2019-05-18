Home Cities Kochi

Jazz up your Ifthar feast with haleem

It's Ramadan season again. Muslims around the world have begun their fasting for 30 days, in remembrance of the Quran being revealed to Prophet Mohammed the first time.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Anna Binoy 
Express News Service

KOCHI: It's Ramadan season again. Muslims around the world have begun their fasting for 30 days, in remembrance of the Quran being revealed to Prophet Mohammed the first time. The dawn-to-dusk fasting begins after the 'suhoor' (pre-dawn meal) and is broken with 'Ifthar' in the evening. Haleem, which is known as the 'complete meal', plays an important role in Ifthar. 

Prepared with mutton, varieties of dal and spices, haleem is a stew-like meal rich with proteins and carbohydrates. "Because of the day-long fasting, the dish helps boost the energy of the faithful. Also, the lentils in the dish replenish one's protein levels," says Ravinder Singh Panwar, executive chef, Kochi Marriott Hotel.

The dish, which has the semblance of oatmeal, takes long hours and is traditionally prepared in mud containers under firewood. "It usually takes seven to eight hours to prepare. As haleem needs to achieve a batter-like consistency, the entire chunk of meat and lentils have to be broken down. Because of the presence of the dal and broken wheat which has a lesser cooking time, the dish cannot be prepared on a high flame," says the chef. Furthermore, the quantity of the dish plays a deciding factor in the cooking time.  

While many choose to have haleem as it is, some choose to savour it with accompaniments such as dates and salad.

RECIPE
Lamb Haleem 
The complete meal
Ingredients
Lamb boneless: 500 g
Moong dal: 50 g
Masoor dal: 50 g
Channa dal: 50 g
Urad dal: 50 g
Tuvar dal: 50 g
Broken wheat: 200 g
Onion: 50 g
Bay leaf: 1 g
Cinnamon: 2 g
Green cardamom: 2 g
Allspice: 5 g
Ginger: 5 g
Ginger garlic paste: 50 g
Ghee: 300 g
Lemon: 2 nos
Green chilly: 2 nos
Salt: 10 g
Milk: 1 litre
Mint: 10 g
 

Preparation             
Heat ghee. Temper with bay leaf, green cardamom, clove. Add sliced onion, make them light brown in colour. Add ginger garlic, saute (braised) well. To this, add lamb boneless, allspice, urad dal, channa dal, masoor dal, moong dal and tuvar dal. Saute (braise) well. Add half a litre of water and one litre of milk. After one boil, cook in very slow heat. It is important to stir continuously until the meat is broken into fibre form and attains a porridge consistency. Check to season. Garnish with fried onion, chopped mint and lemon juice. Make portioning of 100 gm each and the Haleem is ready to serve.              
(As per executive chef Ravinder Singh Panwar's preparation at the Kochi Kitchen, Kochi Marriott Hotel)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haleem iftar Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp