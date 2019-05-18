Kochi: Roshni education project in 20 more schools in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Buoyed by the success of Roshni project, which was launched with an effort to provide quality education to children of migrant workers, the district administration is planning to extend the project to other schools as well.

At present, the project is running in 20 schools and with the new move, 20 more schools will be added. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the project in a function to be held at Aluva Municipal town hall on June 3. Education Minister C Raveendranath will preside over the function.



The project, which was started under the district administration based on the findings of the studies and surveys among migrant workers, has become a model for the country. It found the dropout rate among the children of migrant workers was high, based on which the district administration drafted the project. Around 1,300 students will benefit from the project in the 2019-20 academic year. Apart from providing training in Malayalam, English and Hindi, children are provided balanced breakfast and intellectually-stimulating workshops and study tours.

The administration inaugurated the project in mid-October in 2017 with the support of BPCL. Though the project was implemented in four schools with the largest enrolment of migrant workers’ children, it got tremendous support from different quarters.

“Every year, the project is getting tremendous support from all quarters. This has forced us to extend the project to 40 schools in the district,” said District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla.