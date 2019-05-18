Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Waste collection goes haywire again

The waste collection drive by Kochi Corporation has once again come to a halt.

Published: 18th May 2019 07:24 AM

The garbage mound near South Railway Station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The waste collection drive by Kochi Corporation has once again come to a halt. This comes amidst the civic body's tall claims regarding the successful undertaking of pre-monsoon cleaning drive. With helpless residents resorting to dumping waste on roadsides,  the threat of epidemics looms large.
 
As usual, the Corporation has come up with excuses for the lapse. "There is a confusion among cleaning workers regarding clearing waste at evening shifts.  Many women staff cannot collect waste during late hours and male workers are not available too. This resulted in the delay. With monsoon set to arrive in two weeks, we have decided to convene a meeting to figure out a solution," said Prathiba Ansari, Health Standing Committee chairperson, Kochi Corporation.

She also blamed the residents for not properly segregating the bio-degradable and plastic wastes which would ease the process. "We directed the residents' associations to systematically segregate the waste. Though they supported it, many households are still not doing so, adding to the burden of collection workers. This is the responsibility of residents too," she added.

Waste-to-energy plant need of the hour. On the other hand, the residents' associations are demanding speedy execution of the waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram. "If any household hands over their waste without segregating it, the workers should not take it. If they are venturing into dumping at waysides, stringent actions should be taken. Besides, they should also fast track the proposed waste-to-energy plant.  It should be implemented as a model project," said  P Rangadasa Prabhu, president, Ernakulam District Residents Association Apex Council (EDRAAC). 

Lack of proper vehicle to carry the waste also seems to be an issue. "The existing vehicles don't have enough facilities to manage the leak from food waste. Though we have initiated the process for procuring new ones, it will take some time," said Prathiba.  
 

