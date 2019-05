By Express News Service

KOCHI: Jobin Manuel, 28, of Kottayam, was arrested on May 16 by Palarivattom police for impersonating a naval officer who promised jobs at the naval base. He allegedly used fake identification documents and uniform to dupe job aspirants.

According to police, Jobin used to run an agency named Cazza International at Palarivattom. Further enquiry revealed that Jobin had conned atleast 2 people of Rs 3 lakh each. An FIR has been filed under Section 465 (Punishment for forgery).