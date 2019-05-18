Rave party organiser nabbed in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when Kochi and its suburbs are witnessing a spurt in rave parties, the special squad of the Excise Department on Friday nabbed a youth who organised bachelor drug parties on weekends and holidays at Kochi and nearby areas. The Excise team recovered 130 Nitrazepam tablets from the possession of Ajaz, a native of Pukattupady, Aluva East.

Excise Circle Inspector B Suresh said the 27-year-old formed a group for organising rave parties on weekends and holidays at isolated locations. “We carried out a raid following a tip-off about Ajaz and drug parties his gang has been organising in Kochi. He used to attract youths saying consuming liquor in parties will not help in calming the mind. When drugs are taken along with liquor, the mind will become calm having a meditative effect,” he said.

Excise officials after interrogating Ajaz suspect he is mentally unstable due to drug overdose. He did not cooperate with excise officials during the interrogation. He did not reveal details about persons who provided him with Nitrazepam tablets. “He did not know the names of his gang members. He only knew their code names,” an officer said.

However, the excise officers have launched a probe against people involved in drug abuse and drug supply cases at Vazhakulam and Kodikuthumala areas. “We will seek his custody for further interrogation. The possession of Nitrazepam tablets without proper prescription is an offence which can attract up to 10 years jail term,” an officer said.

In recent months, the drugs seizure cases are on the rise in Kochi and other parts of Ernakulam district. Till April, as many as 276 NDPS cases are pending at the Ernakulam Excise Range.