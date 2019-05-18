Residents allege encroachment on Anjuthaikkal Bund Road 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents in Maradu on Friday alleged a large part of the Anjuthaikkal Bund Road was illegally encroached upon by a private party. The encroachment is learnt to be on 50 cents. Residents alleged a nexus between municipal councillors and land mafia in the area, where the price of real estate is very high.

“As per the official record, the average width of the bund road is 10 metres. But the width got reduced to 6 metres or 5 metres in many areas,” said M J Peter, an activist in the area. “Though we have informed the municipal authorities about the encroachment, no measures have been taken yet.”

“Our area is prone to waterlogging during rainy season. These types of encroachments increase our area’s vulnerability to floods and waterlogging. So, we have filed a petition with the District Collector,” said T N Prathapan, a resident.