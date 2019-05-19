Home Cities Kochi

Kochiites, wait till Onam to enter renovated Children’s Park

Kochiites will have to wait longer till the Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Park popularly known as Children’s park opens after renovation.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochiites will have to wait longer till the Indira Priyadarshini Children’s Park popularly known as Children’s park opens after renovation. The Tourism Department hopes to open the park by Onam after it missed the deadline of opening the park before summer vacation. The park has been closed in July 2018. 

“We had set a deadline to open the park as part of the government’s anniversary celebration which is held in April-May. However, there was a delay in completing the renovation work. due to sanctions from various agencies and tendering procedures. Nevertheless, we have completed around 80 per cent of the work and expect that the renovation can be completed by Onam,” K P Nandakumar, Joint Director, Kerala Tourism said.

The renovation work is carried out by Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co. Ltd (KEL). The Tourism Department had sanctioned Rs 4 crore for the renovation project. Hibi Eden MLA has promised additional funds in case there is a fund crunch. 

As part of the renovation, a new entrance will be constructed, new facilities including boating and skating would be introduced. The buggy train would be renovated. There will be a computerised gaming area. The garden and cafeteria will be revamped. There will be a new energy park as well. Additionally, CCTV cameras will be installed at various locations and a new toilet complex will be constructed. A drinking water facility will also be constructed. 

“There are a few changes in the proposed design and works carried out now. However, a majority of the facilities we proposed initially will be there at the park. Currently, the renovation works are carried out using the fund sanctioned by the Tourism Department. Once the work enters the final stage, we would approach the MLA, if more fund is required,” Nandakumar said.

