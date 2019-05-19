Home Cities Kochi

Palarivattom flyover: Probe launched for corruption charges

Hanish was heading Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) when the agency was assigned to construct the flyover.

Published: 19th May 2019

The Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) which has launched a preliminary inquiry into the alleged graft in the construction of Palarivattom flyover, recorded the statement of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) MD A P M Mohammed Hanish on Saturday. Hanish was heading Kerala Roads and Bridges Development Corporation (RBDCK) when the agency was assigned to construct the flyover.

Two officers of VACB visited Hanish at his residence and recorded the statement. “The statement recording lasted an hour. He elaborated about the flyover construction plan, tendering and works carried out,” an officer said.

Palarivattom flyover was closed recently for a month due to construction flaws. VACB following a directive of the government started preliminary enquiry to find any instance of corruption in the construction work. The agency recently recorded the statement of engineers with RBDCK, project consultant KITCO and the contractor. 

