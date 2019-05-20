Home Cities Kochi

An eventful innings

The Palace Oval Ground in Tripunithura is considered to be the birthplace of the limited overs cricket tournament. With the 2019 Cricket World Cup around the corner, Martin Joseph explores how the 50-

Published: 20th May 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The Palace Oval ground in Tripunithura

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

The year was 1951. The same year when the first ever Asian Games was held in New Delhi, JD Salinger's Catcher in the Rye was published and colour television was introduced in the US. The birth of limited overs cricket tournament occurred in the same year. Tripunithura, known for its many cultural distinctions, is also a storehouse of the history of the erstwhile Kingdom of Cochin. But, not many would be aware that it was also here where limited over cricket - a format that is globally standardised - first originated. 

It all started at the Palace Oval Ground in Tripunithura. The ground was a gift by the British Government to the Princes Club (later rechristened as the Tripunithura Cricket Club) - a club owned and maintained by the princes of the Cochin Royalty. 
The venue used to host multi-day cricket matches for clubs and for the Britishers stationed at Fort Kochi since the early 20th century. 
"Cricket used to be played in Kerala much before the 1950s in Thalassery, Fort Kochi and Durbar Hall. But it was in 

Tripunithura that cricket started being played in an 
organised way," said Sandeep, one of the club's oldest members.
Kelappan Thampuran, who played for Tripunithura Cricket Club and a man with a sharp cricketing brain, was using the ground as a laboratory to conceive a format which broke away from the traditional way of playing cricket - the multi day format.  Kelappan was an active cricketer at the TCC and played for Travancore-Cochin team in the Ranji Trophy. He was also the first secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Kelappan along with other esteemed cricketers from the state like Ravi Achan and KR Varma went about creating a tournament with new rules, framework and model. 
The tournament was named the Pooja Cricket Tournament which is considered as the first ever unofficial one-day tournament in the world. 
It replaced the multi-day cricket matches which more often than not failed to 
produce results. 

 In the earlier editions, there were no restrictions or limit to how many overs a bowler could bowl out of the 50 overs. Rules were brought up as the tournament went on. 
The cricketing archives will show that the first ever 
international one-day match was between Australia and England at Melbourne in 1971 after a Test match between the two sides was getting washed out before it was turned into a one-day game. 
Twenty years prior to that, Pooja Cricket was invented and it was well ahead of its time.
The legacy of Pooja Cricket Tournament is that it has run uninterrupted till today at the Oval Ground. "It was the first time Kerala cricketers got to play against players from other states. Unlike today, the international calendar was less hectic which meant most cricketers playing for India participated in the tournament," the official said.  

Legends like Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Syed Kirmani are some of the stars who took part in the tournament. 
Tournaments like Pooja cricket became the platform for players like S Sreesanth, Tinu Yohannan, Sandeep Warrier, Sachin Baby among others to get noticed at the start of their careers. 
Players managed to find a place in Kerala's Ranji team thanks to their performance at such club level tournaments. Today, the Palace Oval Ground is KCA's high-performance centre which is being remodeled to meet the needs and demands of the next crop of cricketers from the state. A venue that has a storied past has become a meeting point of the past and the present.

"We are conducting many tournaments and Pooja Cricket remains the most important of them. We also conduct a tournament which is held in memory of Kelappan Thampuran. The spectators have reduced because there is so much cricket going on but it still holds a lot of significance. It is a tournament with a lot of history and we will keep conducting the tournament every year," Biju John, secretary of Tripunithura Cricket Club said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asian Games Kingdom of Cochin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp