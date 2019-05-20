Applications invited for MTech

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has invited applications for admissions to MTech programme. Students can apply for 33 newly-introduced specialisations of the program at the college’s campuses in Kollam Amritapuri, Coimbatore and Bengaluru.

Candidates who have qualified GATE or having two-year experience in the industry can opt for a direct admission process. Students who acquired 8.5 CGPA in academics and students with more than 7 CGPA from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham can also send applications. Aspirants not belonging to Interested students can log on to www.amrita.edu/mtech to complete the registration.