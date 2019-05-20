Fashioned on techie passion

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The world of film and fashion used to colour Mathew P M’s thoughts ever since he was young. As a child, Mathew would travel across the state and outside to the film sets and attend fashion shows, mostly as a spectator, watching and silently learning. As time ebbed on, his passion also grew with him. Even as his career took a new direction, he held on to his passion. And at 42, he has brought something fresh to the city, because, for this techie, it is passion that matters.

Last year, Mathew launched his dream, a fashion show for which he was the event director. The idea was to introduce something new to the capital where fashion is not in the mainstream. “I structured it as a platform which can help launch new models and designers who are based in the capital. I have seen many young models travelling all the way to Cochin and Bangalore to attend shows because there wasn’t much scope for them here in the city. I wanted to change that and help set a platform for fashion shows to grow in the capital,” says Mathew who works as a software engineer in Technopark.

The first show of his was organised in 2018, titled ‘Travancore Fashion Nite’ which featured 95 models and eight designers from various parts of the state. The second edition of the same will be launched in the city on June 9 which will have eight designers including a designer of international repute from Sri Lanka. “The thrust is to help give a platform for the many talented artists and help the designers and the models grow,” he says. “Growing up I was always intrigued by films and the world of fashion. I would travel across the state and outside to be part of the fashion shows. I might be just watching the shows but I was also learning in the process. And I still have the same passion I had when I was young. So last year, I launched my dream,” he says.

He is also in talks with the Malayalee Association of Italy to feature the skin tone and the fashion of India in Italy. “My dream is to have at least a show in Italy where we get to feature our skin tone and our traditional couture. That will be an entirely new experience for the fashion world in Italy,” says Mathew.