Government agencies were aware of graft involved in granting permission

KOCHI: Things were rotting at the Maradu panchayat office right from the year 2005 and the government agencies were fully aware of the corruption taking place with regard to sanctioning of building permits in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms there.

Inside sources revealed that permits to construct five apartment buildings at Maradu, which the Supreme Court had directed to demolish for violating CRZ norms, were sanctioned at a time when the state Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) was probing the activities of a senior officer of the panchayat.

“The vigilance was in the know regarding all illegal activities taking place at the panchayat office. Even the state government at the time and top government officers were aware of it, but didn’t act. It was only when P J Antony joined in 2007 as the new panchayat secretary, that a stop memo was issued to builders who were found in violation of CRZ norms,” said a senior revenue officer.

K A Devasi, who was Maradu panchayat president then, said the officers at the panchayat used to handle applications for building permits. “They were thorough with the rules and it was upto them to give sanction or not. Whenever we received complaints, we initiated action against the violators,” he said.

