Home Cities Kochi

Government agencies were aware of graft involved in granting permission

K A Devasi, who was Maradu panchayat president then, said the officers at the panchayat used to handle applications for building permits.

Published: 20th May 2019 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Things were rotting at the Maradu panchayat office right from the year 2005 and the government agencies were fully aware of the corruption taking place with regard to sanctioning of building permits in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms there.

Inside sources revealed that permits to construct five apartment buildings at Maradu, which the Supreme Court had directed to demolish for violating CRZ norms, were sanctioned at a time when the state Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) was probing the activities of a senior officer of the panchayat.

“The vigilance was in the know regarding all illegal activities taking place at the panchayat office. Even the state government at the time and top government officers were aware of it, but didn’t act. It was only when P J Antony joined in 2007 as the new panchayat secretary, that a stop memo was issued to builders who were found in violation of CRZ norms,” said a senior revenue officer.

K A Devasi, who was Maradu panchayat president then, said the officers at the panchayat used to handle applications for building permits. “They were thorough with the rules and it was upto them to give sanction or not. Whenever we received complaints, we initiated action against the violators,” he said.

GREASING THE PALM
The permits for the four sky rises, were sanctioned at a time when the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) was probing the activities of a senior officer of Maradu panchayat, sources privy to the-then happenings said

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu panchayat office

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp