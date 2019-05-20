Home Cities Kochi

Government, local body await SC clarification on razing highrises

Though the SC did not issue any directive to the state in this regard, the aggrieved parties have declared their intention to file a review plea

Published: 20th May 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:07 AM

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The demolition of the four apartments in Maradu municipality built in alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone(CRZ) norms, may not happen soon. Since the Supreme Court order in this regard lacks clarity on its implementation, the government and Maradu municipality have decided to wait for the necessary clarification. 

According to the apex court ruling, “Permission granted by the panchayat was illegal and void.  In view of the findings of the Inquiry Committee, let all the structures be removed forthwith within a period of one month from the date of the judgment and compliance be reported to this court”. 

With the court not having issued any direction to the state, there is confusion regarding implementation. The demolition is a challenging task as it will lead to environmental issues. Demolition of massive structures will disturb normal life in the area. It will kick up an awful lot of dust, debris, chemicals and even hazardous materials. Besides, the buildings are located on the banks of the backwaters, which need to be protected.

“The court has not issued any direction to the government and it is for the municipality to implement it. We expect the court to issue a clarification in this regard. Meanwhile, the aggrieved parties have said they will file a review petition. We will wait for the court’s directive,” Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told Express.

Maradu municipality secretary P K Subhash said the civic body has sought legal opinion from senior counsel Venketa Subramanya Rao, who represented the municipality in the Supreme Court. “There have been reports on lack of clarity in the judgment. We discussed the issue with the lawyer and he is expected to provide legal opinion in the coming days. The biggest challenge is implementation of the order. It is a Herculean task and we have to seek the opinion of experts in this regard. The environmental impact needs to be assessed,” he said.  

Meanwhile, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) is adamant on implementing the order as it will serve as a deterrent to wanton violation of  CRZ norms by builders across the state. However, the government is concerned about the fate of the residents of these apartments as many have availed themselves of bank loans to purchase the flats.  Meanwhile, the builders - Holy Faith Apartments, Golden Kayaloram Apartments, Holiday Heritage, Alfa Ventures, and Jain Heritage - have decided to file a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking relaxation.

Though Maradu panchayat had granted permit for construction of the buildings in 2006, a show- cause notice was issued to the builders nine months later alleging CRZ violation. As Maradu is a panchayat, it falls under CRZ III. As per the CRZ norms no construction activity will be allowed within a 50 m radius of the high tide line. Maradu was upgraded to a municipality in 2010 and the builders assumed it would have got automatically converted t0 CRZ II. Though Maradu came under CRZ II in the 2011 CRZ notification, the Coastal Regulation Plan got approved only in 2019. 

“Since the construction started in 2006, only the 1996 Costal Zone Management plan will be applicable for the buildings. As per the CRZ plan, Maradu is part of the CRZ Maps 33, 33A and 34. However, the Maradu municipality had granted permission in 2010 in violation of the CRZ regulations. There is little chance of the SC reversing its order. The residents claim they have not been informed about the violations. This is one specific lacunae the KCZMA encounters in implementation of  CRZ norms,” said a former member of the authority.

“There are people who think the law is pliable. A law should be implemented across the social strata to ensure its supremacy. This situation has to change. The KCZMA does not have the power to implement the order. It is for the government to decide,” said a KCZMA  member. 

