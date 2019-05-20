Home Cities Kochi

Lini: A symbol of sacrifice and devotion to duty

It was on May 20 that Lini, who was working as a nurse at Perambra Taluk hospital, passed away after attending to a Nipah patient.

Lini’s husband Sajeesh with their children Rithul and Siddharth at Lini’s house in Chembanoda near Perambra in Kozhikode | T P Sooraj

KOZHIKODE: February 4, 2019. For six-year-old Rithul, it was his first birthday he was celebrating in the absence of his mother. A year ago, she passed away even as she was trying to save several lives while on duty. While Rithul’s family recalls his mother as a hardworking woman, for people all over the state, nurse Lini Puthussery continues to stand as a symbol of sacrifice and love.

Life has been a roller-coaster ride for Lini’s family since her untimely demise after getting infected by Nipah virus. From losing his wife one fine day and quitting his job in Bahrain to getting a clerical job in Kozhikode and managing his home and two children, Lini’s husband Sajeesh has had a hectic year. “The initial days after her death were quite difficult. Several people refused to visit us fearing they would get infected and many were even reluctant to interact with our relatives who had visited our house,” he said. 

“However, after the Nipah infection was contained, people started interacting with us again. My neighbours, colleagues as well as government authorities have been extremely supportive. I feel proud of her while witnessing the awards instituted in her name and programmes conducted in her memory,” he said.

It was on May 20 that Lini, who was working as a nurse at Perambra Taluk hospital, passed away after attending to a Nipah patient. The couple got married in 2012. “She used to tell me how she was worried about the patient’s health. After she got infected, she had taken all small steps to ensure it doesn’t spread to more people,” said Sajeesh.

A handwritten note penned by Lini, requesting her husband to take care of the children, went viral after her death. Talking about the portrayal of Lini’s character on screen by actor Rima Kallingal in the upcoming movie ‘Virus’, Sajeesh said, “I was present for the trailer launch. It was an emotional moment as I felt I was watching Lini herself on screen.”

