National honours for Keecheri CHC

 Giving a major boost to the public health sector in the district, the Community Health Centre at Keecheri won the National Quality Assurance Standards. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a major boost to the public health sector in the district, the Community Health Centre at Keecheri won the National Quality Assurance Standards. 
With this, the hospital becomes the third in the state to win this honour. It is also the second in the district, the other being Pandapilly Community Health Centre. 

The criteria for the National Quality Assurance Standards includes services to the patients, availability and distribution of medicines, clinical facilities and epidemic control methods, amongst other factors. To be selected, an institution has to get over 70 per cent score in each category. Keecheri CHC was selected after it managed to get over 88 per cent score. After three phases of evaluation, a national team was also assigned to do an overall evaluation. 

With the honour, the Keecheri CHC will get Rs 10,000 as an incentive for each bed. The District Health Department is also coming with plans to improve all health centres in the district under the National Quality Assurance Standards.

