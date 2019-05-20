Practise yoga to fight hypertension

Home Cities Kochi

For Kochurani Thomas, a resident of Kacheripadi, yoga is a means to rid of stress and reduce hypertension.

KOCHI: For Kochurani Thomas, a resident of Kacheripadi, yoga is a means to rid of stress and reduce hypertension. Like the 39-year-old school teacher, many Kochities share similar experiences when they talk about their life-saving methods to reduce hypertension. 

“I was diagnosed with hypertension at the age of 37. Though I suffered from severe headache, fatigue and insomnia, I did not know that it was due to hypertension. I thought it was due to hormonal changes, so I consulted a doctor. The results showed that my BP was very high. Hence I decided to learn yoga. I regularly practised pranayama and meditation. In two years my BP returned to a normal level.  Yoga taught me to relax and sleep well,” Kochurani says.                            

Jaiji V J, a yoga teacher at Samagra Yoga Centre, observes the number of people approaching him to cure stress-related symptoms and hypertension is gradually increasing.  "Three out of my 10 students have hypertension. Yoga is an effective way to reduce stress,” he says.  
He points out that his centre mainly suggests meditation and breathing exercises to students with a high-stress level. “When people with high blood pressure approach us, we teach them pranayama and meditation to help slow down the heart,” Jaiji says. 

Youngsters are also not immune to hypertension. Praveen S Haran (name changed), a 24-year-old from Palarivattom, also had to take up yoga to reduce hypertension. “I was stressed because I was jobless after my graduation. Also, I was overweight. This has increased my stress. My family suggested that I learn yoga, it has helped me a great deal,” Praveen says. 
Sajan Madakayil, Praveen’s yoga teacher at Nura Yoga and Meditation Centre in Kaloor, says “Pranayama and meditation are introduced to our students at the beginning. Then we teach them some light yoga asanas which help calm the mind and nervous system.

