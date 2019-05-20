Promoting equality and simplicity among students

Home Cities Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year before the schools reopen, the markets get flooded with school accessories in trendy styles and designs. These are the days that give nightmares to many parents, especially those who are not financially well off. However, more and more schools are promoting a culture of simplicity.
According to Sreekumar Kartha, dean and principal,  Global Public School, though the school hasn't issued any particular decree regarding the type and style of the school accessories, it stresses on simplicity. "We tell them not to  bring any fancy stuff, be it the school accessories or dress. The aim is to keep it simple," he said.

Some schools ask parents to buy simple bags and other accessories while others provide the same.   The aim is to make every child  of Kids World, a kindergarten in Maradu.
"The advertisements and promos make the children hanker after everything and force their parents to go 
beyond their financial capabilities to buy them. The one reason why children force their parents to buy fancy bags is to be on par with their classmates," he said. 

"So, to teach the kids the lesson on equality, we give the students our own kit, comprising all the necessary stationaries including school bags and books," he added.
Some schools like Greets Public Schools have rules that ban fancy items from their campus. "We have asked our students to get black bags. This will ensure equality," said  Jaya Sabin, principal of Greets Public School, Kaloor.
(With inputs from 
Haripriya T K, Parvathy Sundaran, Remya P T )

