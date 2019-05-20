Home Cities Kochi

Rising above limitations

The short film, which was released on YouTube two weeks ago, has Aparna Vinod as the central character. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The discussion now is around intersectional feminism. International Women’s Development Agency defines this as a branch of feminism arising when various prejudices amplify in different ways when put together. Opening up a dialogue in intersectionality in Kerala is Kannur-based Aneesh Narath’s latest short film ‘The Hope’. 

The short film revolves around the thoughts, apprehensions and dreams of a differently-abled person. 
“The protagonist is a teenage girl in a wheelchair. She has a dream about a girl being chased by a man. The protagonist thinks how she can be safe in a community which hurts and harasses women in general. Even though measures are taken to prevent violence against women and initiatives are made to accommodate the differently-abled, unfortunate incidents against both of them are on the rise. In the short, the girl feels bound by her fate. But towards the end of the film, she is optimistic about her future with the changing times,” says director Aneesh. 

The concept for the film took form when Aneesh took his daughter to consult a doctor. “At the hospital, I happened to see a few women in wheelchairs. That got me thinking. Women are said to have bigger dreams than others. And sometimes they are limited by things they have no control over. If they are given a chance, their dreams can be achieved,” he says.
The short film, created in September 2018, has won critical acclaim from all quarters. It was screened at many international film festivals, notably the Girls Impact the World Film Festival and Safe Community Film Festival. 

The Hope is not Aneesh’s first tryst with short films. His first short film ‘The Prey’ - shot in 2010 - talks about the organisational failure in protecting women. “No place on earth is safe for women and girls. We have had a Prime Minister, President, chief ministers of states and top officers who were women; yet we have failed to protect our girls,” says Aneesh, who is a teacher at a higher secondary school.

